Anderson Cooper Tries To Humiliate Donald Trump, But He The President Get’s The Last Laugh

Earlier this week, CNN host Anderson Cooper tried to humiliate Donald Trump and his administration by rolling his eyes at Kellyanne Conway, the senior advisor to the president, on live television. Now, Conway just got revenge in a major way.

Mad World News reported that as he interviewed Conway, Cooper repeatedly rolled his eyes at her in a disrespectful way as she answered questions about the sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey. And the American public definitely took notice.

Now, Conway is pushing back by accusing Cooper of blatant sexism.

“I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that,” Conway said of her interaction with the CNN host. “Can you imagine rolling your eyes…having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton, a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not.”

What do you think of Conway’s comments? Do you agree?