Anderson Cooper Receives Brutal News, You’re Going To Love This

Not too long ago, Anderson Cooper and his biased friends at CNN were telling the American people that Hillary Clinton was going to win the election by a landslide. So it’s not surprising that Clinton’s defeat has been particularly hard on Cooper since his is the biggest celebrity face for the network. With ratings in the toilet, it is going to be an uphill climb for him.

According to reports, CNN just his a brand new low in the ratings—and you won’t believe which network showed them up. Reported Bloomberg, “The escapist appeal of looking at other people’s beautiful homes turned Home & Garden Television into the third most-watched cable network in 2016, ahead of CNN and behind only Fox News and ESPN.”

Of course, conservatives went after Cooper and the network directly when his came out. @KevinBooker206, for example, wrote “Congratulations to @hgtv you totally destroyed dishonest and corrupt @CNN in the ratings.”

Cooper’s boss, Jeff Zucker, tried to defend CNN, saying: “We have added many more middle-of-the-road conservative voices to an already strong stable of liberal voices. And I think that we are a much more balanced network and, as a result, a much more inviting network.”

What do you think? Is this karma for the network that attempted to blindfold the American people through the election process?