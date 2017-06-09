Anderson Cooper Gets The Worst News Of The Year

Last week, Anderson Cooper lost what would have been a very lucrative television deal when Kathy Griffin was fired by CNN for her grotesque publicity stunt. Cooper had reportedly shot a pilot with Griffin just before the scandal broke for a show of their own. It would have aired on CNN regularly.

The network was clearly hoping to build on the success of the pair’s annual New Year’s Eve show, and the pilot was already gaining traction when Griffin’s lack of judgment stopped it in its tracks.

“The ironic thing is CNN wanted [Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper] to do a show together,” an insider explained. “They shot a pilot, and I heard there was real momentum behind the project. Kathy begged Anderson to go to Jeff [Zucker, CNN Worldwide president] and save her.”

Of course, not wanting to go down in a sinking ship, Cooper publicly denounced Griffin’s actions on Twitter.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” Cooper wrote when the scandal broke. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”