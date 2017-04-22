Anderson Cooper Get’s Brutal Wakeup Call After Running Fake Story To Humiliate Trump

CNN’s incredible bias has reached a point of no return. In the past few months, the network has been obsessed with releasing photos of Donald Trump events and attempting to make it look like they had dismal attendance rate. That happened once again this week when they published a fake news story that came back to bite them in a major way.

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win. Following the event, CNN tried to make it look like Barack Obama was a more successful president than Trump by tweeting this photo:

Photos on social media appear to show a difference in the New England Patriots' turnout at the White House vs. 2015 https://t.co/cZgEjSCV6J pic.twitter.com/WW5mcd2MWJ — CNN (@CNN) April 20, 2017

Their manipulation was immediately called out by the Patriots themselves, who tweeted “These photos lack context. Facts: In 2015, over 40 football staff were on the stairs. In 2017, they were seated on the South Lawn.”

Comparable photos: The last time the #Patriots won two Super Bowls in three years, 36 players visited the White House. Today, we had 34. pic.twitter.com/Aslvf1RaXU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

This picture of the Patriots at the White House today shows more in attendance than Obama. Hey, @CNN delete your account!#PhotoGate pic.twitter.com/4W8DRg74sT — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) April 20, 2017

What do you think? Are you tired of the media’s manipulation?