Anderson Cooper Has Complete Meltdown When Alan Dershowitz Vindicates Trump With Airtight Defense

Democratic Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz silenced CNN host Anderson Cooper in a recent interview when he noted that James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee showed no evidence that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The Constitution allows for the president to direct an intelligence agent to stop or start an investigation at any time, Dershowitz explained. He also pointed out that Trump could have pardoned former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. That would have stopped the investigation in its tracks.

“Trump could have told Comey, ‘You are commanded, you are directed, to drop the prosecution against Flynn.’ The president has the right to do that,” Dershowitz explained. “Remember also what the president could’ve done. He could’ve said to Comey, ‘Stop this investigation, I am now pardoning Flynn.’ That’s what President Bush did.”

“You cannot have obstruction of justice when the President exercises his constitutional authority to pardon, his constitutional authority to fire the director of the FBI, his constitutional authority to tell the director of the FBI who to prosecute, who not to prosecute,” the law professor added.

“You don’t believe he was trying to influence or impede any possible or further investigation into Flynn?” Cooper asked.

“What I’m telling you is that even if he did want it to impede it, and even if he did impede it, that is his constitutional power. He has the right to say, ‘You will not investigate Flynn,’” Dershowitz concluded.

It’s clear Cooper did not like that response.