Anderson Cooper Calls Trump “Pathetic Loser” After Roy Moore’s Loss

Anderson Cooper, a news anchor on CNN, tweeted insults at Trump on Wednesday after President Donald Trump tweeted about having lacked faith in Roy Moore’s chance of winning Alabama’s Senate special election.

After Democrat Doug Jones won the election for the Alabama Senate seat on Tuesday, Trump tweeted about why he didn’t originally endorse Moore from the start, and why he was right.

Trump tweeted: “The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!”

Thirty minutes later, a tweet from Cooper’s account called Trump a “pathetic loser.”

CNN and Cooper responded by claiming that the account was hacked and they are trying to resolve the issue.

This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We're working with Twitter to secure the account. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 13, 2017

Cooper said in his own Tweet about the matter that he had “not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets.”

just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 13, 2017

These hacked twitter accounts seem to happen way too often for it to be an accident every time. This is how CNN makes news, they say something outlandish or un veriffied, they see how the public reacts and they gauge their reactions, then when it goes poorly, they alter their original statement, they apologize, or they claim that it was never them, it was a rouge hacker out to make them look silly.

CNN is famous for these kinds of amateur stunts by now, how is it that one of the most popular and recognizable faces on TV and in the media is getting his Twitter account hacked? CNN needs to get ahold of itself and it’s employees, they are on the president’s bad side and that is not where you want to be.