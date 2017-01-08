Americans Noticed Something Absolutely CHILLING About Obama’s New Home – Take A Closer Look

With less than two weeks left in the White House, Barack Obama has been preparing to move his family into a $5.5 million mansion in the desirable Washington D.C. neighborhood of Kalorama. Within walking distance of his home is something that has many Americans shaking their heads.

According to The Daily Caller, the Obama’s new mansion is located just 1,096 feet from the Islamic Center of Washington—one of the largest mosques in the Western Hemisphere. The building is located just around the corner from Obama’s 8,200-square-foot mansion—which boasts eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. The home last sold for $5.3 million in 2014, and will be rented by the Obamas for two years until Sasha finishes school.

Prayers are held at the center five times a day and Jumaa Prayer is held each Friday. The outside of the building features horseshoe arches and Arabic script. The center’s website describes its mission as providing “Qur’an and Islamic Literature and distribution of such publications that would create awareness and knowledge of Islamic Truth.”

This is an interesting choice, given that Obama has been fighting rumors that he is a Muslim for more than eight years. Though he claims to be a Christian, his attitude toward traditional Christian beliefs has led many to believe that is a façade.