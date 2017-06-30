‘The American People Elected A Strong Fighter’ White House Spokes Person Defends Trump’s Mika Tweet

This week, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump’s tweet against MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinkski.

“The American people elected a fighter,” she said.

The dispute began when Brzezinski accused Trump on air of “lying every day and destroying the country.” She also commented that he was “covering his hands” in a recent Time magazine cover “because they’re teensy.”

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came…” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” Trump added.

Democrats and Republicans alike criticized and condemned Trump’s remarks, which was the starting point for an onslaught of pressure on the White house to make a statement on the incident.

“I think that the president has been attacked mercilessly on personal accounts by members on that program, and I think he’s been very clear that when he gets attacked, he’s going to hit back,” Sanders said of his remarks. “I think the American people elected somebody who’s tough, who’s smart, and who’s a fighter. And that’s Donald Trump. And I don’t think that it’s a surprise to anybody that he fights fire with fire.”

Sanders also highlighted a clear double standard in the mainstream media.

“They do this day after day after day, and then the president responds and defends himself and everybody is appalled and blown away,” she noted. “Frankly, if this had happened in the previous administration — the type of attacks launched — on this program, the things they say, ‘Utterly stupid,’ ‘Personality disorder,’ ‘Mentally ill,’ constant personal attacks … the rest of the media would have said, ‘Guys, no way. Hold on.’ But nobody does that.”

When asked what Trump’s responsibility in defining the “dignity of the office” is, Sanders said: “He shows that every day in the decisions that he’s making, the focus and the priorities he’s laid out in his agenda. But he’s not going to sit back and be attacked by the liberal media, Hollywood elites — and when they hit him, he’s going to hit back.”

“The American people elected a fighter,” she concluded. “They didn’t elect somebody to sit back and do nothing. They knew what they were getting when they voted for Donald Trump, and he won overwhelmingly.”