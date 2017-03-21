America Waiter Fired From Restaurant For Asking Diners For Proof Of Residency

Four women in Southern California were outraged when they were asked to prove they were legal residents by a waiter in a restaurant. Later, the restaurant’s managers made a public apology and said they had fired the staff member.

The original story has been shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook—but not everyone is buying it. Many have labeled the story “fake news.” Of course, liberals are blaming Trump for the incident.

“As soon as I sat down, the waiter approached the table and without welcoming us, asked me for my proof of residency,” the woman said. “I just handed it over to him. I didn’t know what to say. I had no words. I felt paralyzed literally for a few moments, just in a complete state of shock.”

The waiter reportedly said, “I have to make sure you’re from here before I serve you.”

“I think a lot of people think they have the power to discriminate against people more openly than before,” the woman said of the incident. Liberals quickly claimed that Trump’s wall is to blame.

Kent Bearden, senior director of operations at the restaurant, confirmed to the Washington Post that the waiter in question was fired. The public apology has since been removed from the restaurant’s social media page.