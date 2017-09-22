« America Is Not Run By Donald Trump » Claims CA Governor Jerry Brown At UN Meeting

Governor Moonbeam, otherwise known as, Jerry Brown, once referred to those who voted for Donald Trump as “cave dwellers.” Now, he seems to be forcing his own agendas and acting as if President Trump does not run the United States of America.

At a U.N. meeting, Brown revealed that he was going to continue pushing his climate change agenda forward in his state of California.

He declared, “America is not run by Donald Trump. Even California is not run by Jerry Brown. We are a country of diverse power centers and mobilizing those power centers that are not controlled by the president is still a very worthwhile goal and very powerful.”

Governor Moonbeam continued, “They’re both kind of very similar. You should check out the derivation of ‘Trump-ite’ and ‘troglodyte,’ because they both refer to people who dwell in deep, dark caves.”

Brown’s moonbeams responded and were immediately shut down, take a look:

I'm sorry, remind us again of how broke Cali is. And now that you're a "sanctuary state" enjoy losing Federal funds. Lol — Gary Marty (@GMarty20) September 20, 2017

Still Waiting⏳ For Icecaps❄To Melt And The Polar 🐻 To Get Extinct That Al'Gore💰 Told Me 10years Ago#climatechange? https://t.co/GHg5HAkzJh — 📿Lεοnιdας🗺 (@marioNews3) September 20, 2017

Do you think Jerry Brown is a traitor to America?