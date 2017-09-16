Amazon Caught Red Handed Deleting Almost Every One-Star Review on Hillary’s New Book

During the 2016 presidential election, it is rumored that Hillary Clinton had businesses working secretly to change the misconception that the public shared about her.

One of these businesses that backed Clinton was Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder. He has used his company to promote her book What Happened, which details her dealing with losing the election.

The British Telegraph newspaper reported that “Amazon has been monitoring and deleting reviews after Hillary Clinton’s new book was greeted with a torrent of criticism on the day it was released.”

The report continued, “Few of the one-star reviews remain on the website, but reports and screengrabs show that reviewers used the space to criticise the former First Lady and spread conspiracy theories about her and Bill Clinton. One one-star review, which remains on the website at the time of writing, reads: ‘Read all the promotional excerpts, which combined come close to book length – pretty good novel. It is fiction, isn’t it? Surely, someone is playing a joke.’”

This is disgusting.

Will you boycott Amazon ?