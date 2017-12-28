AMAZING: You’ll Never Believe How Many ISIS Fighters Are Left Since Trump Took Office Because Of This One Little Change In Obama’s Rules

Isis is a shell of what it once was thanks to aggressive strategies designed to stomp them out from the Trump administration. Isis has lost 98% of the territory it once held, with half of their “caliphate” being recaptured within the first year of Trump’s presidency.

Critics argued that the Obama administration’s constant micro managing of the military and the shunning of intensive air strategies made the conflict last a lot longer than it should have.

“The rules of engagement under the Obama administration were onerous. I mean what are we doing having individual target determination being conducted in the White House, which in some cases adds weeks and weeks,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, the former head of U.S. Air Force intelligence. “The limitations that were put on actually resulted in greater civilian casualties.”

But the senior director for counterterrorism in former President Barack Obama’s National Security Council pushed back on any criticism the former president didn’t do enough to defeat ISIS.

“This was a top priority from the early days of ISIS gaining the type of territorial safe haven in particular, there was recognition that safe havens for terrorist groups can mean terrorist plots that extend — not just into the region — but to Europe and conceivably into the United States,” said Joshua Geltzer, author of “US Counter-Terrorism Strategy and al-Qaeda: Signalling and the Terrorist World-View,” now a visiting professor at Georgetown Law School.

The latest U.S. intelligence says that there are fewer than 1,000 Isis fighters in Syria, and Iraq, drmatically down from it’s peak of 45,000 fighters just two years ago.

U.S. officials credit nearly 30,000 U.S.-led coalition airstrikes and regional partners on the ground for killing more than 70,000 jihadists. Meanwhile, only a few thousand have returned home.

Obama was holding the military back from doing their job, Trump cut the chains holding them back and look at the progress they have made since.