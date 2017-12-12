AMAZING: Firefighters Show The Deepest Sign Of Respect For Decorated WWII Veteran

Walter Gilbert, a decorated WWII veteran, and his wife Mary are both 95 and still manage to live in their own home. But they have some mobility issues, including difficulty with stairs, such as the ones in front of their home.

That is where a selfless group of Mansfield firefighters and the town’s veterans office decided to come together to help the old family.

After their regular Friday shift, about a half dozen firefighters left the station and headed over to the coiple West Street home where they worked to install a ramp provided by Veterans Agent Michael Raymond was able to get for the Gilberts.

One of the reasons Gilbert needs the ramp is because of injuries to his legs he suffered in the war.

Gilbert has a lift that helps him use the stairs inside the home, but it was a pain for him to use the outside staircase until this ramp was installed.

Mary Gilbert also broke her leg and was in a plastic boot for weeks, making it difficult to get up and down the stairs. Both of the Gilberts have walkers but they sometimes make use of a wheelchair that was donated to them by the Veteran’s Agent.

“The guy is an amazing individual,” Fire Capt. John Terry said.

Terry said he stumbled across Gilbert when firefighters responded to a fire alarm call at his home. He later visited on a weekend off duty to change batteries in smoke detectors in the home.

“He has an array of medals in the hallway that is pretty impressive. It caught my attention what the guy has been through,” Terry said, adding he himself is a history buff.

Gilbert has a Silver Star, Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts as well as a medal from France — 15 medals in all, a true American hero, and good for those firefighters for helping him live an easier life.