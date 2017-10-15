Alyssa Milano Claims #WomenBoycottTwitter Was A Success, What Happens Next Shows How Stupid She Really Is

Alyssa Milano took part in #WomenBoycottTwitter, a movement on social media where the women participating don’t tweet for a full 24 hours in an attempt to raise awareness about gender inequality at Twitter. During the 24 hours, the CEO of twitter announced changes in policy saying twitter would be more aggressive with how it enforces it’s rules. Milano took this as a solid victory.

Such an astounding win that a lot of other twitter users urged her to keep her “protest” going indefinitely.

We heard a distinct lack of whining #WomenBoycottTwitter yesterday was so quiet I recommend you do it again, and again, and again, forever. https://t.co/OveEr4ssoz — Master Julianos (@MasterJulianos) October 14, 2017

Sheesh. I was truly enjoying the respite. Sad it's over.

Would you all consider doing a permanent silence on Twitter? https://t.co/PqCGj5p8Sk — Ruby Rockstar 🇺🇸 (@RubyRockstar333) October 14, 2017

You sure you don't want to extend your boycott?#caring https://t.co/CodbyscUKX — Bobacheck (@Bobacheck) October 14, 2017

Apparently the best way for Alyssa Milano to make change is to do nothing. Are we so attached to our phones and social media that not tweeting for 24 hours is news worthy and considered a protest? Alyssa Milano literally didn’t do anything, which in a way was successful because it got a positive response from Twitter’s CEO, but this has got to be the weakest protest I have ever seen. I’m in the same boat with her Twitter followers, keep this silence protest going a lot, lot longer please.