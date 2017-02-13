Alveda King Unleashes On Elizabeth Warren For Slandering MLK’s Name With Her Filthy Agenda

According to reports from fox News, Martin Luther King’s niece Alveda King is outraged that liberal Elizabeth Warren used her Aunt Coretta Scott King’s letter as a tool to call Jeff Sessions a racist.

“If we take a look at my Aunt Coretta Scott King’s letter, we know that she was a peace maker,” Alveda commented. “Her intentions were never to divide during her whole life. I was her communications and correspondence secretary for several years when I was a young woman.”

Alveda then went on to surmise what her aunt would likely think of Sessions today.

“In that letter, she would be referring to perhaps some comments, however, she would agree today that he, of course, ended some school segregation; he worked to prosecute members of the KKK,” Alveda noted. “Aunt Coretta was a very reasonable woman and she, with integrity, would have noted that he had done some great work fighting against discrimination.”

“…my family, we are peace makers, we bring people together Neil,” she concluded. “We do not divide people.”

Watch the full segment below and tell us what you think.