It’s Already Happening… Most Wanted Fugitive In The World Was Just Captured

According to recent reports, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark Fugitive Operations team have just arrested one of their most wanted fugitives.

37-year-old Javier Atlixqueno-Vaquero, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested on Tuesday after the ERO identified him leaving his residence. Atlixqueno is a convicted felon, charged with crimes of sexual assault with a minor and felony sale of narcotics, as well as a felony failure to appear.

Thirteen years ago, he was ordered removed by an immigration judge and was sent back to Mexico is 2004. Atlixqueno re-entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and was recently added to ERO most wanted fugitives list.

“Protecting national security, public safety, and our borders by identifying and removing dangerous criminal fugitives from our communities is the top priority for our fugitive operations teams,” John Tsoukaris for ERO Newark commented. “A convicted felon and one of our most wanted fugitives; Mr. Atlixqueno-Vaquero is a threat no more and is in custody awaiting removal from the United States. I commend the hard work and dedication of our officers.”

In the past seven years, ERO has removed more than 1,700 foreign fugitives from the United States. These criminals were being sought in their native countries for serious crimes including kidnapping, rape and murder.