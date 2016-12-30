Allen West Breaks, Completely Unloads On Obama For What He Just Did

Colonel Allen West has spent the past eight years in a state of disgust, watching President Barack Obama erode our nation’s values and strip America of its leadership position. Now, he’s finally decided to come forward and let the world know what he thinks.

“A headline-seeking Obama even had the comeuppance to say if he’d been running for a third term, he would have beaten Donald Trump,” West commented. “Can someone please wake up ol’ Barry Soetoro from his dream (our nightmare) and tell him this is America, and we have term limits on our presidents.”

“Obama also recently stated he’d be interested in being a king of talent scout for the Democrat Party,” West continued. “Yes, President Obama, this is your pool of recruits, but understand something, there are more of us, everyday patriotic Americans, than these whiners, wimps, and wussies…that was proved on November 8th.”

“Furthermore, we’re out recruiting and developing the next generation of constitutional conservatives on college campuses, and in our high schools—that’s what Young America’s Foundation is all about,” he concluded. “I implore you sir, continue to seek out these kids who seek to be victims. We’ll seek out victors, and guess who wins in the end? Go ahead Barack, and be the talent scout for those who cry when they don’t get what they want. We’ll raise up the next generation that cries when they hear our National Anthem played, or when Taps is played for a fallen American Warrior. Go right ahead Obama, and find the new leadership of the Democrat Party from the ranks of ‘marginalized populations.’ We’ll teach, coach, and mentor the future leaders of America from those who are empowered regardless of where they come from, or where they were born…as they know what unites isn’t centered on identity politics, but identity as an American.”

