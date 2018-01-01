ALERT: Washington State Police Department Is Searching For A Man… To Thank Him

A police department in Washington State is engage in a manhunt to a find a certain man that was caught on video in a violent scuffle, but the reason they want to find this man, is to thank him.

Investigator are saying that a stranger helped save the life of an Aberdeen police officer during an arrest and the department has been trying to locate the man to thank him for putting his life on the line to help an officer in need.

The officer tried to arrest a juvenile suspect on an outstanding warrant Wednesday afternoon. When the officer approached the suspect in an effort to arrest him, the suspect said “no,” to which the officer stepped forward and grabbed the boy’s arm and the two hit the ground. As the two were wrestling on the ground, the suspect appeared to pull a knife out of his pocket and the officer was unable to wrestle the knife away.

A cell phone video from an eye witness that is 3 minutes long details the entire event. Police were unsure what would have happened had the good Samaritan not come along and help the officer. The suspect and the officer continued to struggle until the civilian came over and helped restrain the suspect, helping the arresting officer gain control of the situation and arrest the suspect.

The civilian told the officer his name then went to catch a bus. The officer since then forgot the name, and so the police department has been in search for the man responsible for saving the police officer in trouble. If you have any information about who this man might be, contact the Aberdeen police department in Washington State, they want to say thanks to the mystery man who potentially saved the life of a police officer in the line of duty.