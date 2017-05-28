ALERT: Obama Found Guilty… Trump Vindicated

The mainstream media seems to be determined to make Donald Trump look bad at all costs. According to reports, two

independent journalists have uncovered secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) classified documents just filed at

the end of April that prove former President Barack Obama had the National Security Agency violate the privacy of Americans by

spying on us.

“More than 5 percent or one out of every 20 searches seeking upstream Internet data on Americans insider the NSA’s so-called

Section 702 database violated the safeguards Obama and his intelligence chiefs vowed to follow in 2011,” Circa News reported.

In preparation for the new administration, Obama reportedly instructed his lawyers at the DOH to inform the FISA court and come clean.

“Did you hear Obama’s CIA director, John Brennan, yesterday told a House committee that he was concerned that the Russians

might be able to turn some of Trump’s people — in other words, corrupt them — and convert them into spies for the Russian

Federation. That’s why, Brennan said, the CIA and the NSA had to monitor them,” conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said.

It’s obvious Trump was right when he accused Obama of putting him under surveillance