ALERT: After North Korea Sends The Ultimate Threat To U.S., Then Makes A Very Strange Demand

Two U.S. B-1B heavy bombers started up large-scale combat drills over South Korea following news from North Korea that they believe war between the U.S. and North Korea is “an established fact.”

The annual U.S.-South Korean “Vigilant Ace” exercises feature 230 aircraft, including some of the most advanced stealth warplanes in the world. This year, the event came just a week after North Korea tested its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to date, which it says can reach all of the United States.

North Korea’s foreign ministry blamed the drills and “confrontational warmongering” by U.S. officials for making war inevitable.

“The remaining question now is: when will the war break out?” it said in a statement. “We do not wish for a war but shall not hide from it.”

North Korea’s neighbor to the south, and their only real remaining ally has urged the two sides to remain calm and find a democratic solution, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said North Korea wanted direct talks with the United States to seek guarantees on its security, something Moscow was ready to facilitate.

“We hope all relevant parties can maintain calm and restraint and take steps to alleviate tensions and not provoke each other,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

“The outbreak of war is not in any side’s interest. The ones that will suffer the most are ordinary people.”

Lavrov said he had passed on to Tillerson Pyongyang’s desire for direct talks.

“We know that North Korea wants above all to talk to the United States about guarantees for its security. We are ready to support that, we are ready to take part in facilitating such negotiations,” Interfax news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.

