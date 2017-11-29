ALERT: North Korea Can Now Hit “Everywhere In The World”, Confirms Latest Test

North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un has successfully tested a nuclear missile that can reach basically anywhere in the world.

The country recently ended a 10 week hiatus of their Nuclear program on Tuesday when it fired off a Hwasong-15 rocket – its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile yet.

This poses a new problem for the Trump administration, who has vowed not to let North Korea develop nuclear missiles that can hit the US mainland.

After watching the launch, Kim Jong-un boasted about its success, according to state television presenter Ri Chun-Hee.

‘Kim Jong-un declared with pride that now we have finally realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power,’ the presenter said.

‘The great success in the test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-15 is a priceless victory won by the great and heroic people of the DPRK,’ she added, using the abbreviated name for North Korea.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned on Tuesday that North Korea now has the ability to hit ‘everywhere in the world’ and that the latest missile test went ‘higher, frankly, than any previous shot they have taken.’

The Pentagon has confirmed that the nuclear missile traveled a distance of 620 miles and landed within 200 nautical miles of Japan’s coast.

President Trump vowed on Tuesday to ‘handle the situation’ in a brief interview with reporters, but gave no further details.

‘A missile was launched a little while ago from North Korea. I will only tell you that we will take care of it,’ Trump told reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House a few hours after the missile streaked across Korean and Japanese skies at 745 miles per hour.

Asked if Tuesday’s provocation by despot Kim Jong-un had changed his strategy in the region, he said: ‘Nothing changed. We have a very serious approach and nothing changed. We take it very seriously.’