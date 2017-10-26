ALERT: Legendary Singer Who Inspired Elvis And The Beatles Dies, America Suffers A Major Loss

Fats Domino, legendary ‘Blueberry Hill’ singer, a founding father for Rock and Roll, and an inspiration to the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Elvis, has just passed away at age 89.

Fats was asked in 1956 about his unique style of piano playing called ‘boogie woogie’ that laid the foundations for Rock and Roll, and he said “What they call rock ‘n’ roll is rhythm and blues. And I’ve been playing it for 15 years in New Orleans.”

The cause of death has not yet been announced.

The pioneering American, who could play the piano, saxophone, electric guitar and drums, broke through barriers in the music industry and helped to bridge the gap between jazz and blues, and Rock and Roll.

Domino’s real name was Antoine Domino Jr – but he adopted his famous moniker when a record bosses claimed his style reminded them of famous pianists Fats Waller and Fats Pichon.

In his illustrious career, Fats had 35, top 40 hit in the U.S. and 5 of his records sold more than a million copies. In fact, the grammy winning, Rock and Roll hall of fame member has sold over 110 million records in total throughout his 50 year career in the music industry.

Louisiana-born Domino was best known for hits Blueberry Hill, Aint’ That a Shame and Walking to New Orleans. His father was a violinist and got Fats into music at a very early age. Fats grew up speaking creole French, and he left school when he was 14 to begin working in a bed springs production factory.

He first found fame when The Fat Man, a song he wrote alongside trumpeter Dave Bartholomew, became a hit in the 40’s.

US TV star Wendell Pierce led the early tributes to the rocker.

He said: “Words fail me in this moment of deep heartache and sadness. We have lost a legend.

“One of my heroes. New Orleans’ Fats Domino is dead.”

Singer Harry Connick Jr tweeted: “RIP fats domino… you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players… see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky.”

It truly is a sad day for music, if you get a chance today, put on one of his records and experience his music and his art, it’s absolutely beautiful.