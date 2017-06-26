ALERT: Horror In Ohio – 365 Left Dead

Montgomery County in Ohio has just recorded the most opioid deaths in the United States this year, earning a reputation as the “Overdose Capital of America.” The county reported 365 overdose deaths between January and May of this year. This is a significant spike from 2016 when 371 people died from overdoses throughout the entire year.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said officials estimate that 800 people will die of an overdose by the end of this year, making it the “number 1 in the nation in overdose deaths” per capita.

Officers currently respond to several overdoses per day in the County. According to Plummer, the “problem is getting worse every day.” The county does not have enough police resources to fight the epidemic.

The local coroner echoes those concerns, estimating that around 60 to 70 percent of the bodies that come through his office are overdose victims.