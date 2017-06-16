ALERT: Gunman Open Fires Major US City… It’s Happening

Though the city of Baltimore, Maryland has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, they have done nothing to lower the shocking gun crime rate there. Now, CBS Local has just reported that six people were killed in Baltimore in less than 24 hours this week, bringing the total number of homicides this year to 157.

One of the victims was a 27-year-old bartender who was gunned down and robbed on a street in the city. Now, the young man’s family is begging for justice.

“The senselessness of this violence, I’m at a loss for words,” David Dvorak, Sebastian’s father said. “We are deeply saddened of our dearest son Sebastian. He was exceptional in every possible way, lit up every room and loved by so many.”

37-year-old Charmaine Wilson was also gunned down on a street in West Baltimore.

“There is a murderer among us who is an absolutely monstrous human being,” Baltimore PD spokesman T.J. Smith said of the incident. “This is something that should outrage the entire community, the entire city because there are cowards walking around that took this mother, killed a woman over a dispute.”

This is just a single glimpse into the violence that is currently plaguing Baltimore.