ALERT: FBI Just Made A Horrifying Announcement… Trump Was Right

For months, President Donald Trump has been clear: our country is in the midst of a refugee crisis. The media has tried to make him look like a bigot for his position. Now, former FBI Director James Comey has just realized information that proves Trump has been right all along.

During his last hearing as FBI director, Comey admitted that 300 of the last 2,000 terrorist investigations revolved around refugees. With a number like that, it is clear that they do pose threats.

When asked about terrorism investigation, Comey replied that of the 2,000-plus “violent extremist investigations…about 300 of them are people who came to the United States as refugees.”

To put that another way, 15 percent of the FBI’s terror cases are refugees—which is far more than their share of the immigrant population.

What do you think? Is this just more evidence that Trump’s temporary travel pause was completely justified?