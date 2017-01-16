ALERT: Donald Trump Is In Trouble… He Needs Our Help

Even though Donald Trump is just days away, liberals are having a difficult time accepting the fact that he will be our nation’s 45th president. They continue to throw roadblocks in the way of a peaceful transition of power—and it only appears to be getting worse.

The Daily Mail reported that a growing number of Democrat lawmakers have decided to boycott Trump’s inauguration ceremony after a feud broke out between the President-elect and civil rights campaigner and Representative John Lewis. The disagreement began when Lewis claimed Trump will not be a ‘legitimate’ President.

Now, 18 Democratic representatives are standing behind Lewis, claiming they intend to boycott or even take part in ‘resistance’ movements. Four of those representatives are members of Congress joined the movement after Trump tweeted that Lewis was ‘all talk, no action.’

“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected,” Lewis told NBC News. “And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong.”

Trump responded by calling Lewis’s district “in horrible shape and falling apart” and talked of “burning and crime infested inner-cities of the US.”

Democrats were quick to respond to Trump’s comments, with New York Representative Yvette Clarke tweeting, “I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.”

Clarke was joined by Ted Lieu, Mark Takano, and Judy Chu—who all had similar objections.

“For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple,” Lieu said in a statement. “Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis.”

