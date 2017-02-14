ALERT: Donald Trump Makes Incredible Announcement… This Changes Everything

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to confirm Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, to become the nation’s next attorney general. The decision was made after three days of partisan acrimony over Donald Trump’s controversial Cabinet nominees.

For more than 50 consecutive hours, Democrats took over the Senate floor to voice their opposition to the president’s nominee. On Tuesday, tensions rose as Republicans voted to formally rebuke Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.

Democrats have been using “Nevertheless, she persisted” as a battle cry ever since, even though Warren clearly violated Senate rules.

What do you think? Will Sessions make a good attorney general?

