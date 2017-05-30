ALERT: Bananas Being Injected With HIV Blood… Here’s How You Can Tell

According to some disturbing new reports, officials in the United States have just warned the public that somebody has been injecting HIV-infected blood into bananas.

Newsbake reports that eight children were diagnosed with HIV in the month of March, all from eating bananas from a Tulsa, Oklahoma Walmart. The mothers of these children became concerned when the children, all under the age of 17, started showing symptoms like fatigue, chills, rashes, and mouth sores.

A woman named Anna Aquavia posted a shocking message on Facebook about the incident, noting:

“This happened to my friends sister who lives in Nebraska but please share this and be aware. Someone is injecting blood into bananas. The hospital tested the banana and it is indeed blood. After researching on the Internet, apparently someone is injecting HIV positive blood into bananas and oranges.”

Now, there is allegedly a major recall on bananas coming from India, due to many of them being injected with the virus. An estimated 2 million bananas were affected by the disease.