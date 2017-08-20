ALERT: Antifa Attacks A Jail, Then Does Something That Ought To Concern Every American

On Monday, two days after the Charlottesville riot broke out, a large group of leftist thugs associated with antifa, also known as “anti-fascists,” began protesting on Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota.

As reported by CNS News, these thugs pulled up to the jail flag flying outside and burned it, replacing the burnt one with an “antifa” flag.

Watch as these criminals raise their repulsive flag:

Their dishonorable behavior “lasted for under 30 minutes at which time [county officials] replaced the flag with a new one,” a county spokesperson later told CNS, adding that the original flag had been “partially burned” and “was no longer usable.”

According to the Star Tribune, these thugs also “blocked the light-rail tracks, forcing a train to reverse back to the Government Center station,” and burned an “effigy in khaki pants and a white shirt” outside the jail. Can you believe they did all of this while local authorities “looked on but took no action”?

Axios conducted a new poll that reveals 64 percent majority of Republicans and 40 percent of all adults believe that the leftist thugs were the ones that ultimately caused the chaos that ensued during Charlottesville’s “Unite the Right” rally.

‘SHARE’ this story if you think antifa needs to find a safer way to protest!