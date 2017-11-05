Alec Baldwin’s Awkward Attempt To Avoid Being “Weinsteined” Will Make You Cringe [LOOK]

So, what's the fresh hollywood pervage I should know about today? — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) November 3, 2017

This seems to be the question of the month. What is going to be uncovered in Hollywood today? who is going to be ousted as a child molester, or a somebody who sexually assaults women? Well the newest story, is Alec Baldwin, who recently came out and stated that in the past he has “bullied” women.

Alec Baldwin says he's 'treated women in a very sexist way' https://t.co/X0ynKiAq5D — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 2, 2017

The 30 Rock alum was honored Thursday at a luncheon at the Paley Center for Media and while there, he addressed the swirl of sexual misconduct allegations currently dominating Hollywood. For his part, Baldwin admitted to previously treating women poorly in his own past. “I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule. From time to time I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is… when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change,” he added.

So you mean to tell me the same man who publicly berated his daughter and called her “a rude, thoughtless little pig,” has also bullied other women in the past? I don’t believe you.

Nobody is surprised to find out that Alec Baldwin isn’t a very nice guy, but to be honest, given the current social climate, I’m surprised to hear that he openly admitted to his past behavior and has said he wants to make an effort to be better. Something to applaud to some degree, assuming he came out and said this on his own accord, and it’s being coaxed into it.

Alec Baldwin at least has some semblance of honesty, but he’s still the pig for preying on women.