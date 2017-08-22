Al Sharpton Wants Jefferson Monument Down Because It Insults His Family, He Didn’t Expect What Happened Next

Over the past few weeks, monuments and statues dedicated to slave owners have been dismantled. Reverend Al Sharpton indicated this week that his tax dollars were being used to fund the Jefferson Memorial. However, it did not take long for this man to get completely shut down.

According to Young Conservatives, Sharpton stated that “People need to understand that people were enslaved.” He also mentioned that his great-grandfather was a slave who was owned by an ancestor of former Sen. J. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.).

Sharpton continued, “You’re asking me to subsidize the insult to my family.” He even went on to say that slaveholders would have preferred private museums instead of federally-funded monuments.

It did not take Twitter users long to point out Sharpton’s long history of committing tax evasion:

