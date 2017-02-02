Al Sharpton Tired To Use Jesus Against Donald Trump… Little Did He Know The Lord Was Watching

For the past few days, liberals have expressed their outrage about Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban for citizens from nations with known ties to terrorism. As usual, Reverend Al Sharpton took things to a new extreme when he tried to use Jesus Christ to justify his anger.

This plan backfired in a major way.

On Sunday, Sharpton wrote this controversial tweet on his official Twitter page: “Before you head to church today, remember to thank God for his son, Jesus, a refugee who fled to Egypt.”

Twitter users were more than happy to fact-check Sharpton.

“Umm, his parents weren’t refugees. They traveled to pay their taxes. Please Al,” @mcolange wrote.

“He paid his taxes unlike you,” @BrvanDavis2014 added. “Different times, no comparison. He also returned to his home.”

What do you think? Are Al’s lies completely unacceptable?