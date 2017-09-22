Al Sharpton Follows Up On His Decision To Leave America If Trump Wins

So now the truth comes out . . . Reverend Al Sharpton has jumped ship on his idea to leave the country if Donald Trump became President.

Sharpton told The Huffington Post, “If Donald Trump is the nominee … I’m also reserving my ticket to get out of here if he wins,” he said, reports The Huffington Post. “Only because he’d probably have me deported anyhow.”

However, two days after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Al Sharpton admitted that he was not serious, nor does he plan on moving out of this country anytime soon.

“All of us said that,” Sharpton revealed. “That was said in jest. We’re not going anywhere. Clearly, it was said in jest. If that’s the comfort they got, they might as well get ready for an uncomfortable ride.”

The Reverend did say that he was going to do whatever he could to remember Barack Obama’s time spent in office. He also mentioned that ”[Trump] can rest assured we’re not gonna take our foot off the pedal. He is going to have the fight of his life.”

Al Sharpton knows we all wish he would have followed through with his threat.

Do you wish to see him gone forever?