Al Sharpton Completely Humiliates Himself, Even His Supporters Are Shocked [SEE PHOTOS]

Earlier this week, famous race-baiter Al Sharpton posted an absurdly awkward “selfie” of himself on Instagram with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day!! Headed to workout at dawn, then I’m live on Politics Nation w/Al Sharpton at 8 am/et on MSNBC, then on my national radio show from 9-10 am, and then I preach the 9 30 and 11 30 am services at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Newark, NJ. Thank God for energy and purpose as I celebrate another Father’s Day.”

The photo is unflattering, to say the least, and it wasn’t long before social media users took notice.

“Al Sharpton looks like a prison inmate, trying to convince his pen pal to come thru for a conjugal visit,” wrote film producer and media personality Tariq Nasheed.

“Al Sharpton look like a 12-year-old in his P.E clothes for 3rd period,” wrote another user.

Of course, Al Sharpton tried to blame his odd decision making on Donald Trump.

“I live in the Trump era. So if he can tweet at night, I can selfie before I got to the gym in the morning, and don’t be jealous because I’m so fit at 62-years-old,” Al Sharpton said when asked about the photo by TMZ.