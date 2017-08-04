Al Gore Just Insulted Every Conservative Christian With Disgusting Pro-Climate Claim

Global warming ‘activist’ Al Gore is sinking to a new low, attempting to manipulate Christians by suggesting that the purpose of a Christian’s life is to fight for climate change.

“Now I was taught in my church that the purpose of life is to glorify God and if we are heaping contempt on God’s creation, then we’re not living up to the duty that is calling us to,” Gore explained in an interview with CNN along with a liberal Catholic Priest, John Rausch. “The way we live our lives is definitely connected to this…It’s not a political issue, it is a moral and spiritual issue.”

Gore then went on to claim that he got “deeply into” faith because of his daughter.

“My daughter, Karenna Gore, runs the Center for Earth Ethics here in — at Union Theological Seminary. And she was part of a study group, multi-faith, reading that. And so I got deeply into it because of her. And, yes, the habits of overconsumption and looking for happiness in just more things, that definitely is a part of the issue, for sure,” he said.

Rausch agreed, calling climate change a “spiritual issue.”

“I’ve come to realize that the climate crisis, I believe, is a crisis in spirituality. And I mean by spirituality a connectedness, a connectedness, a spiritual connectedness that we all are connected, we are connected to nature. We’re also connected to God. OK,” he explained.

