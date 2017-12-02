Al Franken Sexual Misconduct Accusations Count Now Up To 6 As Another Woman Accuses Him

Yet another woman has come forward with accusations against Senator Al Franken as the hole he has dug himself continues to get deeper and deeper. The New England woman came forward with the allegations on Thursday, bringing the total number of allegations against the Minnesota Democrat to six.

The newest allegations from the unnamed woman who was at the time a publicly elected official, allege that on stage in front of an audience of people, she held out her hand for Franken to shake, and he took her hand and then pulled her in for an open-mouthed kiss, but she turned her head and Franken ended up kissing her on the cheek.

“I reached out my hand to shake his. He took it and leaned toward me with his mouth open. I turned my head away from him and he landed a wet, open-mouthed kiss awkwardly on my cheek,” she told Jezebel. “It was onstage in front of a full theater… It was insidious. It was in plain sight and yet nobody saw it.”

The woman told Jezebel she was left “stunned and incredulous” at what went down, and felt “demeaned” and “put in my place.” Franken hasn’t publicly addressed the allegation.

These allegations are in line with similar accusations coming from other women in the public sphere against Franken. This man is a serial sexual offender against professional women who deserve more than to be treated like this. Franken needs to resign as soon as possible, no amount of apology can help a man who thinks like Franken does. In front of a crowd of people, he disregarded the fact that this woman was not interested in him and did what he wanted to do physically.

Franken is the worst type of public official and needs to step aside as soon as possible.