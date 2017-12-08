IT’S OVER: Al Franken Resigns, But You’ll Never Guess Who Takes His Place

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to appoint his lieutenant governor and close ally, Tina Smith, to Al Franken’s seat, three people close with the Democratic governor have said.

The main reasoning behind the idea that Smith would be headed to the Senate, sources have said, is because she has expressed no interest in running for Congress in the past and would not run for the remainder of Franken’s term, which expires in 2020, in a 2018 special election. That would clear the way for a wide open Democratic primary next year.

Franken’s fall from grace due to a number of sexual allegations being brought against him has democrats worried about losing Minnesota, a state Trump lost in 2016 by just 1 point. Removing Franken from office now and replacing him with a woman puts more distance between Franken leaving office and the reelection for the seat in 2020. Democrats are also hoping that replacing Franken with a woman will help to heal the wounds with the public and give them the indication that the party has moved on from Franken.

“[Smith] really gets Minnesota, she gets the players, she has great built-up relationships,” said a Democratic operative with long experience in Minnesota. “She makes practical sense, and she would be a good bridge builder.”

Franken announced Thursday he would be resigning within the next few weeks. Already, a number of high-profile Minnesota Democrats — including Rep. Keith Ellison, the Democratic National Committee deputy chair, and Rep. Tim Walz, who is currently running for governor — are considered possible contenders to run for Franken’s seat.

Republicans have a different idea however, as they are looking at the Al Franken resignation as a potential opportunity to replace him with a Republican.

“This presents a major opportunity for Republicans in Minnesota,” said GOP operative Brian McClung, a former top aide to ex-Gov. Tim Pawlenty. “Republicans here are going to be energized by the chance to replace Al Franken. We continue to believe that Norm Coleman beat him the first time around.