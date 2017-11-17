About Al Franken: “We Should Not Force A Democrat To Resign For Sexually Abusing A Woman”… Guess Who Wrote This

More White Knights clamor to the defense of Dem. Senator from Minnesota Al Franken, but this time the support comes from an unlikely place. Sasha Stone called the allegations against Al Franken “nonsense,” which is interesting because Al Franken himself doesn’t seem to think it’s nonsense, he has taken full responsibility for his actions, why can’t other people seem to accept that?

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt dismissed Franken’s clear violation of a sleeping Leeann Tweeden as “mock-groping.” Joy Reid heaped praise upon Franken’s questionable apology. Yes, this is bad, but none of these woman compare to what was said by Kate Harding, God help her.

Democracy 2017: I am sincerely arguing that we should not force a Democrat to resign for sexually abusing a woman, because I know Republicans never will, and that once the first Democrat goes, R's next move is finding shady Ds from states with R governors. — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

(read that entire thread btw, it's bats$%t). pic.twitter.com/m6oRlfKUYl — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 16, 2017

THEY ALL HAVE SKELETONS

MANY OF THOSE SKELETONS WILL INVOLVE ABUSING & HARASSING WOMEN

BECAUSE THIS IS A SYSTEMIC PROBLEM NOT AN INDIVIDUAL ONE — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

Many of the people currently standing between us and straight up Gilead have probably done shitty, even criminal things to women. This is the ugly reality. — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

Do we force ours to resign to make room for more men who hate women deeply and openly? For more men who believe God has authorized them to control women? This seems like a bad idea, idk. — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

It's almost as though, in a two-party system, cold pragmatism is literally always the only option. Purity is an impossibility and a joke. — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

P.S. Have we not learned from the last year that Republicans will lie through their teeth and brazen out ANYTHING up to and including Donald Trump as President? — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

The idea that forcing a reckoning will lead to a purge of Republican sex monsters is folly. The only people who do the right thing will be people who sometimes do the right thing–i.e., not the sociopaths. — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

In conclusion, YES YOU SHOULD FUCKING WELL VOTE FOR WOMEN BECAUSE THEY ARE WOMEN AND POC BECAUSE THEY ARE POC AND DISABLED PEOPLE BECAUSE THEY ARE DISABLED AND QUEER PEOPLE BECAUSE THEY ARE QUEER. — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

And I am arguing that under the system we have, it is not a consequence that will help women. It will be a brief catharsis, followed by potentially catastrophic damage to our political interests. — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

Pleeeease be careful with this. The next Dem forced to resign might not have the Dem governor and deep bench of good replacements. — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

The reason to call for Franken's resignation is because it's the just thing to do, not because it will be politically pragmatic and precipitate a "purge" of the opposing party.https://t.co/1uSFULqm2g — Eric Weiskott (@ericweiskott) November 16, 2017

As a woman, I don't have the luxury of considering "the right thing to do" politically without also thinking through potentially graver consequences for women's rights and liberties. https://t.co/KLcLA5DEpv — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

I'm in favor of extremist purity politics such as "if you sexually assault someone, you should resign." Party affiliation is irrelevant.https://t.co/NvMVpn2vGJ — Eric Weiskott (@ericweiskott) November 16, 2017

See also: the luxury of pretending party affiliation is irrelevant. The luxury of believing that even if a bunch of Dems resign and a bunch of Republicans don't, things will be substantially the same for me. https://t.co/OI51sT2GUC — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017

Here's what I want from @alfranken

1) Agree not to run in 2020

2) Go on a listening tour to find out what MN women need, and fight for as much of it as possible between now and then.

3) Endorse a qualified woman to run for his seat in 2020. Campaign like hell for her. — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 16, 2017