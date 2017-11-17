About Al Franken: “We Should Not Force A Democrat To Resign For Sexually Abusing A Woman”… Guess Who Wrote This

NEWSPOLITICS

by Kevin ago0

More White Knights clamor to the defense of Dem. Senator from Minnesota Al Franken, but this time the support comes from an unlikely place. Sasha Stone called the allegations against Al Franken “nonsense,” which is interesting because Al Franken himself doesn’t seem to think it’s nonsense, he has taken full responsibility for his actions, why can’t other people seem to accept that?

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt dismissed Franken’s clear violation of a sleeping Leeann Tweeden as “mock-groping.” Joy Reid heaped praise upon Franken’s questionable apology. Yes, this is bad, but none of these woman compare to what was said by Kate Harding, God help her.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related posts