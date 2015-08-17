Airline Refuses To Help Dying 3 Year Old Child, So Trump Steps In And Does THIS

The media has been doing their best to paint Donald Trump as a villain, but incidents like these tell a very different story.

According to reports, a Boeing 727 belonging to Trump arrived at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Tuesday, carrying an Orthodox Jewish child who is suffering from a rare breathing illness.

Trump greeted three year old Andrew Ten, his parents, and three nurses at the airport. He had his made his plane available to them to use on a special medical trip to New York. This had a huge impact on the family, given that commercial airlines had refused to fly the child.

“Mr. Trump did not hesitate when we called him up,” Harold Ten told reporters. “He said ‘yes, I’ll send my plane out.’”

Andrew is unable to fly without a full life-support system, including a portable oxygen tank, a suction machine, a breathing bag, and an adrenaline syringe.

When Harold was asked why he thought Trump had gone above and beyond, Ten replied, “Because he is a good man. He has three children of his own and he knows what being a parent is all about.”

