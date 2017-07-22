“I Ain’t Serving No Police” Black Cop-Hating Worker Outright Refuses To Serve Police, Severe Justice Ensued

It’s amazing how little respect liberals have for authority—particularly the police officers who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. Recently, the wife of a police officer shared the story of what happened to her husband at a McDonald’s location in Virginia, and it’s the prime example of just how big this problem has gotten.

“My husband just got home from working a 13 hour day to share a story with me that has left me completely shocked,” Cathy Bishop Naff wrote on her Facebook page. “Around 7:00 tonight he took a small break and went to the drive through of the McDonald’s at Parham Road and Route 1. He was in uniform and his police vehicle. He paid for his food and drove forward to the next window.”

“The young man who was working that window looked at him and backed away from the window mouthing something to my husband. My husband couldn’t hear him since the window was closed,” she continued. “The guy finally walked to the window and slid it open. My husband told him that he couldn’t hear him and the guy said ‘I ain’t serving no police’ and closed the window. The guy proceeded to tell everyone in McDonald’s, including the manager, that he was not going to serve the police. The employees stared at my husband trying to figure out what they should do…..after all, he had paid for his food but no one wanted to give it to him.”

“Finally, one guy brought it over to him without a single word. As my husband pulled around the building, a gentleman who was in the McDonalds at the time approached his car and told my husband how he had never seen anything like this,” she added. “He said the guy had told the manager that she could fire him but he wasn’t going to ‘serve the police’. The manager did nothing to help the situation and wasn’t even the person who brought him his food. It’s amazing that people can act this way but even more shocking that the manager allowed him to continue on with his antics. I know that we will never visit this McDonald’s again! This is such an eye opener for me as to what the people who protect us have to go through on a daily basis. Please pray for the men and women who serve and protect us and put their lives on the line for us each and every day. ”

Later, Cathy shared more of her story.

“Update……immediately after this happened my husband emailed a complaint to corporate. Late last night he received a standard email back thanking him for his concern. We called the franchise owner yesterday who said they were going to look into this. They called us back 5 hours later and said they had let the young man go.”

What do you think? Are you glad the employee got fired?