After Carrie Underwood’s 2015 Grammy’s Win, She Was Told Not To Praise Jesus In Public

Country star Carrie Underwood found herself in the middle of a major controversy after the release of her new single “Something in the Water.”

The song centers on Jesus Christ and the Bible, and upset many non-Christian fans.

“I’m not the first person to sing about God, Jesus, faith or any of that, and I won’t be the last,” Carrie said in response to her critics. “And it won’t be the last for me either. If you don’t like it, change the channel.”

What do you think of Carrie and her new song? Do you support the Christian country star?