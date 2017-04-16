Afghanistan Vet Who Lost Both Legs Releases Response To Trump’s Bombings… Media Silent

Following President Trump’s controversial decision to drop the “Mother of All Bombs” on ISIS in Afghanistan, a heated debate has broken out among our country’s leaders. But maybe the people we should be listening to are our brave men and women who have served in combat and sacrificed. People like Johnny Jones.

Johnny fought for eight years in the region where the largest non-nuclear bomb in history was recently released, killing up to 100 ISIS fighters.

He took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the government’s decision to take swift action:

I lost my legs because my gov't was afraid to use the tools they had and saw me as expendable. I wish I'd had this admin. — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 13, 2017

Because, I believe, more of us would've come home alive and whole if we'd used bombs to eradicate enemy safe havens-Feel free to disagree https://t.co/jnWsZKdGVO — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 13, 2017

We begged to use bombs on the minefield ghost town I lost my legs clearing. But by all means-continue your rhetorically righteous tweeting. https://t.co/OoyoxZzZtV — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 13, 2017

After loosing a Green Beret Hero in Afghanistan a few days ago, @POTUS sent a new message to the cowards who killed him. #MOAB — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 13, 2017

In an article for the National Review, Veteran David French echoed Johnny’s sentiment, writing:

Excessive American caution has cost American lives and American limbs, and it has left families and friends of the victims with deep psychological wounds. Those wounds would be grievous enough in the best circumstances, but they’re compounded by the fact that many of the decisions not to shoot, not to use artillery, or not to drop bombs were based on a combination of rules of engagement and military misjudgments that were transparently foolish at the time.

What do you think?