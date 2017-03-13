Afghanistan Ambassador Drops Bombshell About Trump And Obama… Here’s The Truth

There is no question that President Donald Trump is shaking things up in this country, providing a very different style of leadership than what we saw under President Barack Obama. Obama spent a good portion of his presidency on what has been deemed an “American Apology Tour,” where he advocated for a diminished American presence on the international stage.

They engaged in a “lead from behind” strategy, which was made very clear in Iraq. The Obama administration announced controversial military pull-out dates in the regions, leaving ISIS forces to gain control of several key regions. Now, these same regions are being inherited by Donald Trump, who has promised to “bomb the sh*t” out of the terrorist organization.

On Friday night, the current Afghan Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Hamdullah Mohib hosted a dinner at his residence for the wives of American soldiers who gave their lives fighting in his home country. Throughout the evening, Dr. Mohib led a fantastic conversation about his appreciation for the family members of the Americans lost on his soil. He then invited questions from the group.

During the Q and A session, the ambassador was asked about the current administration and how Afghanistan views President Trump. Here is his full response to the question:

“I’ve personally met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago and the president has had two phone conversations with President Ghani [The president of Afghanistan]. One call was after he won the election and one after [Trump] became president. Before the calls, we were advised to keep conversations short because, we were told, Trump will not be interested in the details of the call and does not have a long attention span, so it would be pointless to have a long call.

However, we were pleasantly surprised at how much time President Trump spent asking very informed questions. The first time the presidents spoke, the questions Trump asked impressed us. “How can you win in this fight [against terrorism]?” he asked. “What do you need to become financially independent?” and “How can American business invest in Afghanistan? How can we develop businesses and mining in your country?”

Trump would listen intently after each question, often asking follow-ups. Trump’s second call with our president was even longer than the first. Asking these types of questions for our country is something the Obama administration never did. The Obama administration was the most academic administration we have ever had to deal with but the Trump administration has been the most thoughtful and intelligent.

Trump continually asked “How can you win? What does Afghanistan need to win?” in reference to our fight with terrorism. Trump wants to win. Sincerely. All the Obama administration wanted to do was not lose.

The Obama administration was hesitant with us. The enemy could sense that. When the Obama administration announced its plans to pull troops out of the region, they announced the exact date they would do it. All our enemies had to do was wait [Obama] out. They knew the date they had to hang on until — which gave them the will to fight. They used that time to recruit and build up resources.

To bring real reform, we must be able to defeat enemies outside our country and inside. We must overthrow the Afghan warlords who are profiteering off the war. Every time we tried to remove one of them from power, [Secretary John] Kerry would say “no” because it would potentially make it unstable and require more troops be brought in. The entire Obama administration was too cautious, but Kerry was the most cautious. Perhaps the Obama administration was fatigued by the time we assumed power. [President Ghani assumed power in September of 2014.] But Trump is very different from Obama in this way.

This is good, for the future of Afghanistan.”