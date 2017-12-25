Adult Coloring Book Called “I Am So Sick Of White Guys” Released To Help Democrats

Jim Corbett, a Yorktown native, now based in Seattle wants to help snowflake Democrats and progressives cope with the harsh time by using coloring books.

Corbett has no-authored an adult coloring book titled “I Am So Sick of White Guys,” which offers a message about white privilege and unchecked power.

the 61- page coloring book contains lot of political humor that takes aim at politicians from around the world including Trump and Putin.

“It came completely out of me screaming at my TV, and the way the GOP is taking the country off in a totally different direction,” says Corbett, who graduated from JFK High School in Somers.

He is, by the way, a white guy.

“I’m just a concerned citizen,” says the law librarian, in a phone interview.

The book is available on Amazon for $10, Corbett says 10 percent of the profits are being donated to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“For us, this is a humorous coping mechanism. I am very frustrated and sad,” Corbett says. “But we want to make sure people understand this is not a vehicle of intolerance or hate. We are not trying to get people to hate white guys. We need people to have good coping mechanisms.”

He’s had firsthand experience with agitated white guys: Corbett went to Marist College in Poughkeepsie with conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly.

“I knew who he was. He was a loud-mouth even back then and went professional with it. Nobody could empty a room quicker than him.”

Corbett says the angry white guys don’t realize their advantages.

“You may have lost a battle here or there, but it’s not institutional racism or sexism that you have to deal with.

“Look, I’m a white guy; there’s a lot of white guys like me and this idea of white privilege is a real thing,” he says.

The things Democrats to with their free time, like color in coloring books because they are upset with politics, is bizarre.