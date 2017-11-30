Actual Descendant Of Pocahontas Says She Is NOT Offended By Trump

Democrats and liberals have this compulsive need to speak for groups they think are being offended, despite not being apart of that group, or having any incite on whether or not they are offended.

As is the case with Trump’s “Pochahontas” tweet directed at Elizabeth Warren. Liberals were up in arms about the tweet, calling the word a “racial slur” which it’s not, and telling conservatives that all Native Americans were super offended by the term.

Well Debbie “White Dove” Porreco, an actual descendant of Pochahontas, weighed in on the subject and had this to say: “I know that he uses ‘Pocahontas’ sometimes with Elizabeth Warren,” Porreco explained. “He said, ‘well does that offend you when I use that?’ And I told him no, it doesn’t offend me.”

“If Pocahontas were alive today, she would be very proud of President Trump,” Porreco said. “Just like Pocahontas was a heroine, Donald Trump is going to be our hero.”

Sky News contrasted Porreco’s comments with those of Irene Bedard, who voiced Pocahontas in the cartoon Disney movie.

“Do I think Pocahontas would be a fan of Trump? Oh no,” Bedard said. “Misogyny and bullying and name-calling at its finest. It is not intelligent discourse.”

Porreco was the model used for Disney’s image of Pochahontas in the movie. “Sometimes when I’m dining at Mar-a-Lago, I think to myself, ‘You’ve come a long way from that Indian reservation you started in,” she said. “Pocahontas had dreams and went to England. My dreams brought me to Palm Beach.”

Maybe we can stop jumping down Trumps throat now, and maybe we wont be so quick to claim something is offensive before we have any actual knowledge of the situation. I think it’s high time Elizabeth Warren get’s a DNA and ancestry test done so we know for sure if she is who she claims to be.