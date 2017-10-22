Actress Evan Rachel Wood Predicts The End Of Hollywood With The Break Of This “Next Dam”

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein developments, people have been looking deeper into the issues of sexual indiscretion in Hollywood.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, star of HBO’s hit show “Westworld,” tweeted a prediction earlier this week on what “will be the next dam to break”:

This will be the next dam to break. https://t.co/Vqlnyz0IfX — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 17, 2017

Recently there have been some indications that she is right. Tyler Grasham, an agent for APA specializing in youth talent, has been fired after “numerous accusations of sexual assault and harassment from men” surfaced this week:

Days after initial accusations surfaced, agent Tyler Grasham, who specialized in youth talent, has been fired https://t.co/MMIAvogR2u — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 20, 2017

One alleged victim who came forward, Blaise Godbe Lipman, accused Grasham of getting him drunk and assaulting him when he was only 17:

Blaise Godbe Lipman claims the now fired agent "fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me" https://t.co/LOnsRsnDd7 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 20, 2017

Lipman only went public with his story because the agent “poked” him on Facebook earlier this week.

Public FB post about APA agent Tyler Grasham and his passive aggressive threats after finding out he was hinted as a sexual assaulter. pic.twitter.com/MrhndlNf6k — PABLO GOLDSTEIN (@pablogoldstein) October 18, 2017

Jordan Gavaris also came forward claiming Grasham repeatedly harassed him.

#OrphanBlack’s Jordan Gavaris says that scandal-ridden Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham repeatedly harassed him https://t.co/Wjt6XaMMZ7 — Vulture (@vulture) October 20, 2017

The agency is starting to lose some high profile clients over the incident.

This has been brewing all week on Facebook, now finally coming out that agent has lost Finn Wolfhard as client.https://t.co/LaqWLsPWw5 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 20, 2017

'Descendants' Actor Cameron Boyce Fires APA Agent Due to Sexual Assault Allegations https://t.co/YapQWTMF8V pic.twitter.com/I4RxQEgHku — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 20, 2017

What is happening in Hollywood is disgusting and it needs to stop. Men in positions of power are taking advantage of that power and taking advantage of young men and women and there needs to be repercussions.