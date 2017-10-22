Actress Evan Rachel Wood Predicts The End Of Hollywood With The Break Of This “Next Dam”

by Kevin ago0

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein developments, people have been looking deeper into the issues of sexual indiscretion in Hollywood.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, star of HBO’s hit show “Westworld,” tweeted a prediction earlier this week on what “will be the next dam to break”:

Recently there have been some indications that she is right. Tyler Grasham, an agent for APA specializing in youth talent, has been fired after “numerous accusations of sexual assault and harassment from men” surfaced this week:

 

One alleged victim who came forward, Blaise Godbe Lipman, accused Grasham of getting him drunk and assaulting him when he was only 17:

 

 

Lipman only went public with his story because the agent “poked” him on Facebook earlier this week.

Jordan Gavaris also came forward claiming Grasham repeatedly harassed him.

 

The agency is starting to lose some high profile clients over the incident.

 

What is happening in Hollywood is disgusting and it needs to stop. Men in positions of power are taking advantage of that power and taking advantage of young men and women and there needs to be repercussions.

