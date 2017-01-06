Actor Scott Baio Blackballed From Hollywood For Taking Massive Stand Against Illegals On Live TV [WATCH]

Hollywood actor Scott Baio has been fearless in expressing his conservative opinions, despite pressure from the liberal industry. In a recent interview with Breitbart, he made it very clear why Democrats are so adamant about illegal immigration.

“I know what the endgame is with illegal immigration—in California, if you are here illegally, you get a driver’s license and if you have a driver’s license, you can go vote so, the endgame—always, always—for Democrats is vote,” Scott Baio began.

“The Syrian refugees? Votes. Any people who are allowed in here through an executive order or some sort of amnesty—Dreamers? Amnesty?—whatever word—poll tested word—they want to get people the ability to vote is what they will do and the country be damned. Screw the economy. Screw everything. It doesn’t matter, as long as you vote for us, you can come here.”

“If it were the other way around?” he continued. “Oh Curt, you know this. If these illegals were voting Republican? There would be a 200-foot wall down at the border, 80-feet thick, 75-feet down.”