Actor And Proud Patriot Gary Sinise Receives Highest Honor That The Military Gives To Civilians

Actor Gary Sinise is best known for his voiceover declaring, “There’s strong, and then there’s Army strong.”

Ever since Sinise played Lt. Dan, a wounded combat veteran in Forrest Gump, he has taken on a deep relationship with wounded and disabled veterans throughout the world. He founded the Gary Sinise Foundation to help “defenders, veterans, first responders, and their families” by “creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.”

In addition to his foundation, Sinise has also launched programs like R.I.S.E—which build specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans; and Soaring Valor—which gifts WWII veterans the trip to pay their respects at the National Museum.

Now, Sinise is receiving the “highest award for distinguished public service”—something that is well deserved. The Marshall Medal is awarded for “selfless service to the United States of America” in “more than one area or under extraordinary circumstances.” It has been awarded to historical figures like Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush.

“I am honored to be invited to receive the George Catlett Marshall Medal from the Association of the United States Army,” Sinise said in a recent statement. “It has been a great blessing to know there is something I can do to support the men and women in uniform who defend our nation, and I will look forward to expressing my gratitude in person at the Marshall Dinner.”

Do you applaud Sinise for his many generous efforts?