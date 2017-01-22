Actor Jon Voight Blackballed From Hollywood After Doing THIS For Trump

llywood actors are all known to be liberal wackos. But one man is unafraid to stand out from the crowd. And that man is legendary actor Jon Voight. He has been a Trump supporter from the beginning and now he just gave an amazing speech at Trump’s inauguration.

“This is some day,” he said to a cheering crowd. “Dear friends, fellow Americans. I’m so honored to be here to welcome you all to the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” he said.

“We have all been witness to a very grueling year and a half for the president elect. We have been witnessed to a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again,” Voight continued.

“He certainly didn’t need this job. And yes, God answered all our prayers. Because here it is. We will be part of History, all of us. And president Lincoln who sits here with us, I’m sure is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or color,” said Voight.