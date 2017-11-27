Activist Against Local Crime Shot Dies In The Worst Way Possible For Her

Shuri Henry of Newark, New Jersey, no doubt loved her city and the people in it.

A lifelong Newark activist who’s lifelong mission was to clean up the crime ravaged community was murdered last week before she ever got the chance.

“This is the very thing that she fought against,” Henry’s best friend Desiree Love, 39, told The Post through tears. “She would say all the time, ‘I love my city.’ She said she wasn’t giving up on her city.”

Henry was returning to her home on South 20th street on Thanksgiving night with her young nephew, when she allegedly encountered 18-year-old Supreme Allah Jr., and his 14-year-old cohort.

The teens had been trolling the block for hours, neighbors said.

As Henry made her way insider her home, she was gunned down by the duo and they drove off in her 2015 Kia Sorento according to police.

“Those boys that took her life, she wanted them to be better,” Love said. “She wanted this to stop.”

Henry was set to co-host a community meeting on violence Thursday.

Devon Wright, 55, Henry’s neighbor came outside when he heard the gunshots to find Henry’s body.

“I came out in my long johns and socks and I see her lying face down,” Wright told The Post. Wright was one of the neighbors that said he noticed the teens stalking the streets hours before the murder.

Henry’s nephew was unharmed, but the boy’s family fears for his safety, according to Henry’s friend, Newark district leader Lyndon Brown.

“People thought it was odd and asked what they were looking for because they weren’t from the block,” said Brown. “We have no idea who these guys are or if they were involved with a gang. His safety is the family’s priority.”

This is disgusting that a women who was helping these young men stay off the streets was gunned down for caring, how can you help somebody who needs help but doesn’t want it?